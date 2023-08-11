5 things to know after NDP steals two Sask. Party seats in Saskatchewan byelection

Byelection polls closed Thursday with the preliminary results bringing a trio of new MLAs to the Saskatchewan Legislature, two under the orange NDP banner and a third as a new Saskatchewan Party MLA.

Blaine McLeod won Lumsden-Morse with 53.7 per cent of the vote, retaining the seat previously held by former Saskatchewan Party cabinet minister Lyle Stewart. Jon Hromek of the Saskatchewan United Party was second with 22.7 per cent of the vote and Kaitlyn Stadnyk of the NDP third with 21.6 per cent, as of Friday afternoon.

The second count of the ballots is set for Saturday and the final count on Aug. 22.

The NDP won two former Saskatchewan Party seats in Regina. Noor Burki took Regina Coronation Park, which opened up after the resignation of Mark Docherty in February 2023. And Jared Clarke took Regina Walsh Acres, which was represented by Derek Myers until his death in March.

What do the byelection results mean for Saskatchewan's government?

1. Remember, it's only a byelection

Byelections have historically smaller voter turnout than general elections — which have province-wide campaigns with leaders at the helm and wider media attention. Daniel Westlake, an assistant professor of political studies at the University of Saskatchewan, said voters should keep that in mind when looking at what the results mean for partisan support.

"I wouldn't be using the byelection result to anticipate what is going to happen in the general election," Westlake said. "But having those MLAs helps the NDP in the short term and, I suspect, will help them organizationally going into the general election."

The Afternoon Edition - Sask 6:17 NDP wins in two Regina byelections, Saskatchewan Party keeps Lumsden-Morse There will be three new faces in the Legislature this fall, following yesterday's byelections. Political analyst, Daniel Westlake joins guest host Sam Maciag to tell us what this means for the parties.

2. Lumsden-Morse result shows NDP has work to do in rural ridings

A Saskatchewan Party win in Lumsden-Morse wasn't surprising, Westlake said.

"The Saskatchewan Party is very strong once you get out of Saskatoon and Regina, especially if you're not in one of the northern rural ridings. The NDP is really struggling," he said.

The Saskatchewan United Party's showing in the riding was an interesting one, he said, though he suspects that between the Saskatchewan Party's foothold among centre-right voters and the NDP's grasp on centre-left voters, both the Saskatchewan United Party and newly rebranded Saskatchewan Progressive Party (formerly the Saskatchewan Liberal Party) will find it hard to make big inroads.

3. Better to win than lose

Westlake said that while both parties would "rather win a byelection than lose one," the seats are more valuable to the NDP, who entered the byelection with 12 seats, now up to 14, than the Saskatchewan Party, which now has 46 seats.

"I don't know that, if I was in the [Saskatchewan] Party, I would be thinking that the sky is falling. They shouldn't be happy that they lost the two elections but they also shouldn't be thinking this is a disaster for the upcoming election," Westlake said.

For the NDP, it provides more resources to hold the Saskatchewan Party to account, with more MLAs to speak in question period and more space for files for opposition critics.

Stephen Kenny, a political studies professor at the University of Saskatchewan, says the Saskatchewan Party does not seem to be as concerned with urban issues because of its strength in rural communities. (Radio-Canada)

Stephen Kenny, a history professor emeritus at the University of Regina, said he expected the NDP to win the Regina Coronation Park seat after former Saskatchewan Party MLA Docherty bashed the party tag line, "growth that works for everyone."

"People are struggling," Docherty said on an episode of Regina podcast The SKoop, released the day after Moe called the byelections. On it, Docherty suggested the party had not done enough for its residents.

Kenny also noted that, historically, the NDP have won 15 of the last 16 byelections in Saskatoon and Regina since the Saskatchewan Party was founded in 1997.

4. Saskatchewan Party still holds majority of Saskatoon, Regina seats

The NDP may see the wins as giving them momentum, but Kenny noted the presiding government is now tied with the NDP in the number of seats in those cities.

The NDP only holds one seat outside of Regina and Saskatoon — the northeast riding of Cumberland.

In a news conference at the Legislature on Friday, Premier Scott Moe suggested the NDP could face losses in the upcoming 2024 election, referencing past general elections where the Saskatchewan Party reclaimed seats lost in byelections.

Premier Scott Moe suggested during a news conference on Friday that while NDP MLAs hold seats in Regina from the byelection, they could be retaken in the next general election, referencing previous elections that had that result. (CBC)

5. Moe hints at vote-splitting leading to results

Premier Scott Moe emphasized there are two principal parties in the province and "when you split the vote … you quite likely end up with something that you don't like," he said.

Kenny said that's a message intended to "unite the right" and appeal to people who voted for the Saskatchewan United Party to shift their vote to the Saskatchewan Party, a strategy that Kenny said disregards the NDP's strength in urban centres.