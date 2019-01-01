5 Saskatchewan stories to watch in 2019

It's time for some crystal ball gazing.

With 2018 in the books, here are five stories CBC Saskatchewan is going to be following into 2019.

Carbon tax heads to court

The federally imposed carbon tax will have its day in court in February. Saskatchewan is asking the courts whether or not the tax is unconstitutional.

Scott Moe, who was elected leader of the Sask. Party and became premier early in 2018, campaigned on opposing the carbon tax.

The case, which now has numerous interest groups and political parties acting as interveners who are for and against the carbon tax, is a jurisdictional dispute.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna have been locked in a stalemate over Saskatchewan's refusal to sign onto the country's climate change plan and to implement carbon pricing. (CBC)

The province previously stated it believes carbon pricing falls under provincial jurisdiction, not federal.

Saskatchewan presented its own plans to tackle climate change, dubbed Prairie Resilience: A Made-in-Saskatchewan Climate Change Strategy in December of 2017.

Ride-hailing services likely to begin operations

Ride-hailing services, like Uber and Lyft, are likely to start appearing in Saskatchewan in 2019. That's thanks to legislation passed by the provincial government in December.

While the provincial legislation was approved, municipalities still need to create their own rules around ride-hailing services.

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said a report on ride-hailing services would go before council in January.

The City of Saskatoon has previously stated it wants to ensure a level playing field exists between taxi drivers and ride-hailing services.

Spokespeople for Uber and Lyft previously declined to offer a timeline as to exactly when they will be offering their services in Saskatchewan.

In announcing the legislation, Joe Hargrave, minister for SGI, stated ride-hailing companies had expressed interest in working in Saskatchewan. However, none offered him a firm commitment.

Chinook Power Station set to go online

The Chinook Power Station, a $680.5 million project, is set to go online in the fall of 2019, according to SaskPower.

The Crown utility will be running 250 kilometres of new power lines to the Chinook service area on the west side of the province, SaskPower spokesperson Jordan Jackle said

"People will be able to see that going in and being strung, in some cases, by helicopter," Jackle said. "As well as being able to move more power to other parts of the province, it's also replacing the existing transmission line that did exist there."

The Chinook Power Station is fueled by natural gas and will be capable of putting 350 megawatts into the provincial power grid, Jackle said.

Cannabis rollouts continue

Saskatoon entrepreneur Clay Sparks said he plans to farm and sell recreational marijuana. (CBC News)

Recreational cannabis retail stores in Saskatchewan opened their doors at a glacial pace in 2018, but it's expected that process will accelerate in 2019.

For example, communities like La Loche and La Ronge have yet to open shops, despite being awarded licences months ago.

Saskatoon-based businessman Clay Sparks won the lottery to open La Loche's only pot shop. He previously told CBC he wants to "do it right," and said he was planning to open in spring 2019.

Meanwhile, 2019 will also see more cannabis products thanks to Ottawa.

They have previously said edibles and concentrates would be legalized on or before Oct. 19, just over one year after dried flower and other cannabis products were made legal.

In December, the government announced its proposed regulations around edibles.

Among its proposed rules is limiting the amount of THC to 10 milligrams per package.

Also expected is child-resistant and plain packaging to reduce the risk of minors ingesting the products.

In terms of extracts or concentrates, the government is proposing to restrict certain ingredients like sweeteners and colourants — again to make the products less appealing to minors.

Regulations around cannabis topicals — like creams and ointments — have also been put forward by the federal government.

Proposed rules would ban any claims around health benefits on the packaging.

The public has 60 days to provide feedback on the proposed regulations.

Federal election year

Federal elections are set to take place in October of 2019. In Saskatchewan, 14 seats will be up for grabs.

Two Saskatchewan Party MLAs as seeking federal Conservative seats, which means there could be some seat changes in the Saskatchewan legislature in the not-too-distant future.

And that's enough crystal-ball gazing for the time being.