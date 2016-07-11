Sask. RCMP receive 5 reports of dogs missing from rural areas around Swift Current and Lac Pelletier

The Swift Current Rural RCMP Detachment has received 5 reports of missing dogs from rural homes in the area of Swift Current and Lac Pelletier in southwest Saskatchewan.

RCMP said in a news release that they suspect the dogs were stolen.

Cpl. Gina Wheeler of the Swift Current RCMP says the first report came on May 26 and the most recent came on June 3. Each report came from the resident of a rural property.

RCMP are currently investigating the matter. They are cautioning people in rural areas to keep their dogs safe and keep an eye out for "suspicious activity."

Anyone with information related to these cases is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.