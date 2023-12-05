5 people from northern Saskatchewan plead guilty to wildlife offenses

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment has released details of an investigation that led to five people charged with wildlife offences.

The investigation started after conservation officers received tips about suspected wildlife trafficking. On March 7, officers searched of a home in the area of Meskanaw, Sask., about 150 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

A woman from Meskanaw, pleaded guilty in Melfort Provincial Court on Nov. 6, 2023, to trafficking white-tailed deer. She was fined $2,800 and given a five-year hunting suspension.

A man from Meskanaw pleaded guilty to hunting at night, hunting without a licence and obtaining a licence while having unpaid fines, and was fined $1,410 and suspended from hunting for two years.

Three other people pleaded guilty to related charges earlier this year.

A man from Star City, Sask., which is located about 175 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, pleaded guilty in October to two counts of trafficking in wildlife (white-tailed deer and elk meat) and was fined $6,000.

A second man, also from Star City, pleaded guilty in October to one count of trafficking in elk meat and was fined $2,800. Both men were given five-year hunting suspensions.

A third man, from Saskatoon, pleaded guilty in July to trafficking in white-tailed deer and was fined $2,800 and suspended from hunting for five years.