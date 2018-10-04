5 people arrested after shots reportedly fired in Montreal Lake

Skip to Main Content
Montreal Lake's local daycare, school and band office were all temporarily placed in lockdown after shots were reportedly fired in the community.

Montreal Lake RCMP were called to a home at 9 a.m. after a report that shots were fired.

Montreal Lake's local daycare, school and band office were all temporarily placed in lockdown after shots were reportedly fired in the community Thursday morning. 

Montreal Lake RCMP were dispatched to the scene at 9 a.m. CST, according to a news release.

The suspects had already left the home where the shots were reportedly fired by the time officers arrived, the release said..

Police found a suspect's vehicle based on a description.

Five people were arrested. All of them knew each other, according to police.

Officers seized one gun. No injuries were reported.

The lockdowns have since been lifted.

