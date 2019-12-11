5 culture-based podcasts inspired by personalities in Saskatchewan

CBC Saskatchewan's local marketing and communications team embarked on a journey to find podcasts that are telling Saskatchewan's story.

We held an exclusive event at the CBC Broadcast Centre in Regina where we gave podcast creators an opportunity to share the best of their podcast with our CBC audience.

Here are some recommendations for great podcasts being produced in the province.

Friendless

Host: James Avramenko

Topic: Society and culture

Listen here

Avramenko is on a mission to have no friends on Facebook. He interviews a friend from his Facebook account weekly to discuss the status of their relationship and how they interact with the modern world of social media, then he unfriends them.

In this modern world of social media where influencers are trying to exponentially grow their following, this podcast shines a much needed light on the viability of online 'friendships' and what it really means to be connected.

Story of U

Host: Shawn Broom

Topic: Culture

Listen here

Story of U features interviews with people who aren't considered well-known in the community. Broom explores the very personal and genuine life stories of his guests to prove that everyone has an interesting story to tell.

Talking 306

Host: Dale Richardson

Topic: Culture

Listen here

In contrast to Story of U, this podcast focuses on notable people in Saskatchewan. Talking 306 takes a deep dive into the personalities of movers and shakers in our province.

We suggest starting with episodes featuring former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall and CBC's provincial affairs reporter Adam Hunter.

Rebellion Brewing

Host: Matthew Barton

Topic: Culture

Listen here

Barton does a fabulous job connecting a local brewery brand into a thoughtful, engaging podcast that goes beyond the world of craft beer.

You'll enjoy this conversation with local foodie Allan Pulga as he recommends five Filipino dishes you should try this holiday season.

Barton also interviews Dr. Jason Foster and he shares his thoughts about what it takes for a brewery to thrive, and where the industry is heading next.

The Elevators

Hosts: Frank and Antonio Davalos

Topic: Culture

Listen here

Brothers and co-hosts from The Elevators podcast sit down with various guests and discuss topics relevant to their lived experiences.

Jim Demeray the founder of UnderstandUs is featured on episode two and discusses the origins of this local mental health initiative and his own struggles with anxiety and depression.

Disclaimer: This podcast uses explicit language and adult themes and may not be suitable for anyone under the age of 18. Listener discretion is strongly advised.