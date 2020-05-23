5 busted by Regina, Saskatoon police with fentanyl, meth, Xanax and cocaine

A joint investigation involving city police from Regina and Saskatoon and the subsequent drug busts in both cities resulted drug trafficking charges for five people — two from Regina and three from British Columbia — and several kilograms of drugs seized.

Saskatoon police say the investigation began earlier in 2020 when a suspected drug dealer was being investigated by the drug unit.

He was observed travelling to Regina earlier this week. It's believed the man exchanged drugs in Regina before driving back to Saskatoon. Police initiated a traffic stop as the suspect vehicle was driving back into the city on Wednesday.

5 bags of meth seized

They arrested a man, 21, from Burnaby and a woman, also 21, from Port Coquitlam.

Police say they seized 4,951 grams of methamphetamine, which was packaged in five separate bags. They also seized $1,830, a Canadian passport and two smartphones.

Saskatoon police seized 4,951 grams of methamphetamine, which had been packaged into five bags. (Submitted by the Saskatoon Police Service)

A residence on the 400 block of Avenue C South was searched in connection with the drug investigation but nothing was found.

The pair is charged with trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Another 5½ kilograms of drugs seized in Regina

Regina police arrested three men, one from British Columbia and two from Regina, on Thursday in connection with the arrests made in Saskatoon the day prior.

One of the men, 20, is from Burnaby, B.C. The men from Regina are ages 43 and 41. They appeared in court Friday.

Police seized 4,500 grams of methamphetamine, about 500 grams of fentanyl, 300 grams of cocaine and 200 grams of Xanax. Police also found $9,000 in Canadian currency.

The Burnaby man and the 41-year-old man are charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine)

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)

Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

The Burnaby man is also facing additional charges:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (Xanax)

The 43-year-old man is charged with: