5 arrested after joyride in stolen vehicle: Regina police

Regina police have arrested five people after they were allegedly caught driving around in a stolen vehicle over the weekend.

Police spotted a white SUV just after midnight Saturday morning near Fifth Avenue and King Street. When they ran the licence plate, they said in a statement, they confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen.

The vehicle sped off before police could initiate a traffic stop but it was spotted a short time later near Dewdney Avenue and Rothwell Crescent.

Two people got out of the vehicle and split while the vehicle sped off once more. One of the men was arrested and charged while the other was tracked, apprehended and arrested by a canine unit.

About 40 minutes later, the vehicle was spotted again near Third Avenue and Albert Street. Three people got out and fled but two were caught immediately.

Sixty minutes later, a canine unit caught the third person.

Five people are facing charges in connection, including two youths. All face charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.