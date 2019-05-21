Sask. leads country in 'phone separation anxiety,' says survey

Recently-released results of a Canada-wide survey found that almost half of respondents in Saskatchewan have felt anxious while away from their cellphones.

The survey, conducted by by Simplii Financial and called Deep Dive on Digital Trends, was mainly focused on banking but also covered other areas of technology. It found that 49 percent of Canadian's said they cannot live without technology.

The survey also found that across the country, technology creates feelings of "anxiety, complications and emptiness.''

In Saskatchewan, 49 percent of respondents reported feeling "phone separation anxiety." This was the highest rate across the country.

David Gerdhard, a computer science professor at the University of Regina, said he thinks people have found a way to turn cellphones into a "source of calm."

"Feeling calm when you have it is sort of a corollary to feeling anxious when you don't have it," Gerdhard said, "If that's where you get all of your information then if you don't have access to that, then your link to all of your information is suddenly not available and that could be a source of anxiety."

Gordon Pennycook, an assistant professor of behavioural science at the Hill Levene Schools of Business at the University of Regina, has published studies on smartphone use.

"It's kind of like having a brain in your pocket," Pennycook said, "Once you have the ability to get simple answers it's hard to not just do that."

Pennycook said his research found that people who tend to be more analytical will spend less time "looking things up" on their smartphones, while people who are more intuitive tend to default to their phones.

"The smartphone is kind of like an extension of the mind," Pennycook said, "It's kind of like a part of my being is in my pocket and so people are going to be anxious if that's not around"

Why Saskatchewan?

53 percent of people surveyed in Saskatchewan agreed they are able to do their job anywhere in the world because of technology. (Shutterstock / Zivica Kerkez)

The Simplii study said 65 per cent of Saskatchewan respondents agreed digital tools are convenient, the lowest rate in Canada.

"You would think that they would have the least amount of separation anxiety if the phone is being less useful for them," Pennycook said. "It seems like there's more negativity [in Saskatchewan] about the phone."

Gerhard said it is hard to know why people in Saskatchewan may feel more phone separation anxiety, but he theorizes it could have something to do with accessibility, which is better in rural Saskatchewan than in some other provinces' rural areas.

"So if we are one of the more forward looking provinces in terms of technology, it's more likely that we would be more susceptible to this kind of separation anxiety," he said.

Pennycook said if people in Saskatchewan have more anxiety about being away from their phones, it's probably for multiple reasons, some of which — like age demographics — weren't included in the survey.

Other findings

Eighty percent of people surveyed in Saskatchewan say they'd prefer to connect in person rather than digitally, but more than half of Saskatchewanians said they would rather send an email or text than call somebody.

The survey also found that 87 percent of Saskatchewanians use one login for multiple sites.

Pennycook said smartphones are not necessarily making a negative impact, but that doesn't mean they're making our lives better.

"Technology allows us to make our lives easier and changes the way that we live but in most cases it just changes what's difficult about our life to something else."