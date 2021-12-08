COVID-19 in Sask.: 2 more deaths, 48 new cases reported Wednesday
7-day average of new case numbers is 62, compared with 72 a week ago
The Saskatchewan Health Ministry has reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths from the illness.
There are now 609 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 81,510 cases and 936 deaths from the illness, according to the province's dashboard.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers is 62, compared with 72 a week ago.
As of Wednesday, 124 people are in Saskatchewan hospitals with COVID-19, the lowest count since August.
The number includes 31 in intensive care in the province. The vaccine status of the 124 wasn't immediately available, according to the dashboard.
The hospitalization numbers do not include one Saskatchewan resident who is being treated in another province.
The new cases reported Wednesday are in the following zones:
- Far northwest: 1.
- Northwest: 6.
- North central: 3.
- Saskatoon: 12.
- Central east: 8.
- Regina: 8.
- South central: 2.
- Southeast: 6.
Residence information is pending for two new cases.
A total of 2,260 people were vaccinated yesterday. For most of them, it was their first shot.
