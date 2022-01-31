47-year-old man dies during shooting incident near Esterhazy, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP say a man died during a shooting incident in Dubac, 29 kilometres east of Esterhazy, on Friday evening.

The shooting occurred around midnight at a residence. The man who died was 47-years-old.

There was increased police presence in the area in the days following.

Esterhazy RCMP, Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit and Saskatchewan RCMP Forensic Identification Services investigated the incident. Police say there is no risk to public safety.

In a news release issued on Saturday, police asked Saskatchewan residents with information regarding this incident, to contact Esterhazy RCMP or Crime Stoppers.