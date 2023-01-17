47 cars left tracks during train derailment near Chaplin, Sask.
No injuries reported
A freight train derailed in southwestern Saskatchewan on the weekend.
The Transportation Safety Board says 47 cars holding 95 containers left the tracks late Sunday near the village of Chaplin, about 150 kilometres west of Regina.
A spokesman with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. said none of the cars were carrying dangerous goods.
There were no injuries reported.
Investigators from the safety board were sent to the site and Canadian Pacific has dispatched crews and equipment.