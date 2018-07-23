RCMP were busy making sure drivers were following the rules of the road near the Ness Creek festival site over the weekend.

Officers conducted more than 500 vehicle checks and laid 46 traffic-related charges between July 19 and July 22.

There were no drunk driving charges, but two people were hit with 72-hour licence suspensions for drinking alcohol and then getting behind the wheel.

Ten people were charged with having open alcohol in a vehicle.

Among the other traffic violations, 11 people were caught speeding and four people were charged with driving while suspended.

One person was charged with fleeing from a police officer.

The amount of vehicle checks at Ness Creek was slightly down compared with another notable Saskatchewan musical festival: Country Thunder in Craven.

During that festival, police said they stopped 270 vehicles on the Thursday, 333 on Friday, and 380 on Saturday. 240 driving charges were laid over that time period, including at least three for impaired driving.

Big River RCMP did not say whether any criminal charges were laid during the Ness Creek festival.

The Ness Creek festival site is just north of Shellbrook, which is about 120 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.