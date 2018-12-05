Investigation ordered after 43-year-old suspect shot self, died when found by officers

RCMP in Onion Lake say a suspect shot himself to death when approached by officers.

On December 1, RCMP from the Onion Lake Detachment investigated an assault complaint and identified a suspect, according to a news release.

Police located the suspect on Decemner 3. The release said he was sitting in a vehicle holding a firearm on the Onion Lake Cree Nation reserve.

RCMP said when officers tried to engage the man, he shot himself. The man was declared deceased at the scene.

RCMP said officers did not fire their weapons during the incident.​ RCMP have partnered with a provincially assigned observer as per the RCMP Act and RCMP policy.