42-year-old man dead after vehicle collides with train near Estevan, Sask.

RCMP say a 42-year-old man is dead after the semi truck he was driving collided with a train.

The crash happened just after 12 p.m. CST on Monday at the uncontrolled crossing on Township Road 34 near Hitchcock, Sask. Hitchcock is about 13 kilometres northwest of Estevan.

Police say the man, who is from Carnduff, was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

No one on the train was hurt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

