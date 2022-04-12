409 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Saskatchewan, 14 more deaths reported

Saskatchewan reported 14 new COVID deaths in Thursday's weekly update. Ten occurred between April 17 and April 23. Four occurred in previous weeks (Feb. 20 to April 15), but were reported this week.

Almost half (six) of the newly reported deaths were in the Saskatoon zone, according to the province.

Two of the newly reported deaths were among those 59 years and younger. Five were 60 to 69. Seven of the newly reported deaths were among those 70 years of age or older.

More than 60 per cent of the total deaths were recorded among males, according to the province.

Between March 8, 2020 and April 23, 2022, there were 1,310 COVID-19 cases that ended in death.

More than one in five deaths were in the 70 to 79 year age group, and close to one half were in the 80 years and older group.

New cases, hospitalizations, outbreaks

From April 17 to April 23, 829 new COVID-19 cases were laboratory confirmed.

Hospitalizations are still high at 409, down eight from April 20. There are five fewer people in ICUs, with the number sitting at 20. The average daily admissions over the last week has been 32.

(Government of Saskatchewan)

Meanwhile, there were 22 confirmed new COVID-19 outbreaks in long term care homes and personal care homes from April 17 and April 23.

Booster uptake still low

Booster shot uptake is still low in Saskatchewan. Among the population 18 years and older, less than 52 per cent has received at least one booster vaccination.

During the week of April 17 to 23, 15,711 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered, of which 508 were pediatric doses and 14,886 were booster doses.

The province said that rates of hospitalization, ICU admission and death are higher in every age group among unvaccinated people compared to those who have received two or three vaccine doses.