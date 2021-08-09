40-year-old Prince Albert woman dead after assault: police

Prince Albert police say a 40-year-old woman died two days after being assaulted.

On Aug. 5, the Prince Albert Police Service and Parkland Ambulance responded to a report of an assault on the 3600 Block of Second Avenue West.

Officers found the 40-year-old woman with serious injuries.

She was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert and later transported to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon. On Aug. 7, the woman was declared dead by medical staff.

Her death is being treated as suspicious and an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

The Prince Albert Police Service continues to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has information about the case is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222.