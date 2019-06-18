'It could have killed my baby,' says mother of 4-year-old who accidentally ingested meth

A four-year-old girl accidentally ingested meth over the weekend.

The child's mother, Chelsi Melle, said her family was at the Boundary Dam campground on June 16 when it happened. The campground is located in Woodlawn Regional Park, about 200 kilometres southeast of Regina.

Melle posted about the ordeal on Facebook.

Mother Chelsi Melle wrote about her experience on Facebook. (Chelsi Melle/Facebook)

She said in the post that the girl's parents and grandparents were present at the time but everything happened in seconds. The girl found the drugs on the road in front of the camper where they were staying.

"She picked up a container she thought was white glitter, poured it on the golf cart seat and played with it."

She then tasted it. When she started spitting, her parents jumped into action, trying to find out what she ate and giving her water.

Then Melle took a tiny glass jar from the girl's hand.

They rushed her to the hospital, saying the girl was "not herself." At the hospital, the police took the container and later told Melle it contained meth.

You never think it will happen to your kid, in your small town. - Chelsi Melle

"It could have killed my baby," Melle said in the post. "I'm so [grateful] she hardly put any in her mouth, that she spit it out. That today we didn't [lose] her."

She said these were "the scariest moments of [her] life," and she prays no parent has to go through the same thing.

"I should have had more conversations about not putting stuff in your mouth. But you never think it will happen to your kid, in your small town."

Melle said her daughter will be OK.

RCMP confirmed the substance was meth and said they are working with local police to investigate.