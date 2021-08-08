4 teens among those charged in Regina robbery involving bear spray

An early morning robbery in Regina resulted in five people facing charges, among them four teenagers.

A Regina Police Service news release said police were called to the Arcola Avenue and Victoria Avenue area just after 3:15 a.m. CST Saturday morning for a reported robbery.

The suspects fled before officers arrived. An adult man sustained injuries caused by bear spray and had personal items stolen.

The news release said four youth females and one adult male who matched the suspect description were found in the 2200 block of Harvey Street.

Four youth were arrested, all between the ages of 13 and 15, so they cannot be named in accordance with provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Two face robbery charges — one of whom faces a failure to comply charge as well, while the other faces a failure to comply with disposition — while one faces accessory after the fact charges and one faces an obstruction of peace officer charge.

All four will appear in court in Regina on Monday.

A 20-year-old man was also taken into custody and faces robbery and failure to comply with probation order charges. He will also appear in court in Regina on Monday.

Police said their investigation into the robbery was still ongoing and asked anyone with information to call the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.