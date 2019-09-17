4 teens arrested following series of Regina business break-ins

An 18-year-old man and three teenage boys are facing a total of 25 charges following a series of alleged break-and-enters at city businesses last week.

There were five break-ins at Regina businesses early Friday morning. Two happened on the 2100 block of Quance Street, the 1700 block of Winnipeg St., then on the 3400 block of Quance St. and the 3600 block of Victoria Ave. E.

Police have not identified the businesses.

Four of those incidents involved suspects smashing the front window of the business. Merchandise and a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan were among the stolen goods.

Police say they gathered evidence which helped them identify the suspects, who were arrested later that day at 5 p.m.

One of the suspects was spotted wearing clothing similar to that of a suspect in the day's break-ins.

The three boys, 15, 15 and 16, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, four counts of break and enter with intent to commit theft, possession of stolen property under $5,000 for the van and another count of the charge for miscellaneous stolen items.

The 18-year-old man is charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000 for the van and other items, as well as breaching court conditions.

All of them appeared in court on Monday.