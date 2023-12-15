4 spicy moments from Regina's budget deliberations this week

Regina city council spent three days this week arguing over how to make the 2024 budget more affordable.

Watch below for some of the spicier moments. Topics include REAL's financial woes and drama, proposed cuts to an accessible water slide and a confidential contract negotiation for a cold weather shelter.

Budget talks are scheduled to resume on Monday.

1. REAL CEO Tim Reid is asked whether he told staff he was going to "punch MNP in the face."

REAL CEO Tim Reid says he'd be "surprised" if he made "punch in the face" comment Duration 2:06 REAL CEO Tim Reid addresses question of whether he told staff he wanted to punch the accounting firm MNP in the face. The City of Regina contracted the firm to review his organization's finances.

2. City manager Niki Anderson lectures council on negative impact of "theatrics"

Regina's city manager lectures council on "theatrics" Duration 1:19 City manager and chair of the interim REAL board Niki Anderson says "theatrics" in the media and by council are having a negative impact on REAL.

3. Councillor Terina Nelson lashes out after proposed cut to accessible water slide at Wascana Pool

'You all make me sick': Regina councillor lashes out at proposed accessible waterslide budget cut Duration 2:00 Regina Coun. Terina Nelson lashed out during budget debates Thursday at a proposed cut to the accessible waterslide at Wascana Pool.

4. Councillor Bob Hawkins condemns secrecy around cold weather shelter, fears city will appear "Grinch-like"