4 Salmonella cases in Sask. linked to potentially contaminated red onions

Four confirmed cases of Salmonella Newport illness have been found in Saskatchewan. The illnesses are linked to potentially contaminated red onions from a company in California.

These four cases are part of six additional illnesses found since July 30 in an ongoing Canadian food safety investigation.

There are now 120 confirmed cases of red onion-linked Salmonella Newport illness in Canada.

The Public Health Agency of Canada warns against eating, selling or serving any red, white, yellow, and sweet yellow onions from the Californian company Thomson International Inc. The company has recalled these specific onions due to the risk of cross-contamination.

Those in Canada who became sick reported eating red onions at home, in dishes ordered at restaurants and in residential care settings. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, those with the Salmonella reported becoming sick between mid-June and mid-July.

Seventeen people in Canada have been hospitalized due the outbreak.

Those infected with Salmonella typically experience diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps between 12 and 72 after they are infected.

Onions grown in Canada are not affected and are not recalled at this time.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says children aged five years and under, seniors, pregnant women or people with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk for becoming infected.

The agency is requesting that Saskatchewan residents not to eat any red onions or products containing red onions that are imported to Canada from the U.S. until further information on the outbreak is uncovered.