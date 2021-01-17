4 public health order violation tickets issued at gathering in Moose Jaw

Four people were handed tickets for violating public health orders in Moose Jaw on Saturday.

A police news release said officers monitored a gathering at a location near Main Street N. and Thatcher Drive W. on Saturday.

During the gathering, a police news release said officers observed "a number" of violations of the current public health orders.

Four people were given tickets through the public health orders. Police said their investigation was ongoing.

It was not immediately clear if the tickets were distributed to organizers or participants of the gathering, and aside from police commenting that the tickets were distributed for violation of the health order, there was no other information available.

A request for comment from the Moose Jaw Police Service was not immediately returned.

