4 people taken to hospital after 'serious' collision on Sask. highway

RCMP say four people have been transported to hospital after a 'serious' crash on a Saskatchewan highway.

The two-vehicle collision happened just west of Belle Plaine at Stoney Beach Road and Highway 1, with RCMP currently on scene.

Eastbound traffic on Highway 1 is restricted to one lane. Motorists travelling east toward Regina coming over the overpass near Belle Plaine are asked to slow to 60 kilometres per hour while travelling in the left lane only.

RCMP say emergency personnel are expected to be in the area into the evening.

The victims' injuries are undetermined and RCMP say they will provide updates as they come in.

Belle Plaine is about 44 kilometres northwest of Regina.