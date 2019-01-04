4 people in custody after SWAT call in Regina
Regina police say four people are in custody after a SWAT call on the 1400 block of Wascana St. early Friday morning.
No one was injured, police say
Regina police say four people are in custody after a SWAT call on the 1400 block of Wascana St. early Friday morning.
Crisis negotiators and a canine unit were also on scene at the time, police said in a news release.
No charges have been laid yet. No one was injured.
CBC has contacted the Regina Police Service for further information.