4 people in custody after SWAT call in Regina

Regina police say four people are in custody after a SWAT call on the 1400 block of Wascana St. early Friday morning.

No one was injured after four people were taken into custody after a SWAT call in Regina's north central neighbourhood early Friday morning. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

Crisis negotiators and a canine unit were also on scene at the time, police said in a news release.

No charges have been laid yet. No one was injured.

CBC has contacted the Regina Police Service for further information.

