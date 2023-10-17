4 people dead after semi and SUV collide northeast of Saskatoon

Four people are dead after a crash northeast of Saskatoon Sunday night.

According to Saskatoon RCMP, a semi and an SUV collided on Highway 41, near the Edenburg Road intersection, around 7:45 p.m. CST.

All four people inside the SUV died at the scene, police said. Their names, ages and home communities have not been released.

Mounties said the semi driver didn't report any injuries.

RCMP said Monday that a collision reconstructionist continued to investigate the cause of the crash.