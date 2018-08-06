4 people arrested after 2 home invasions in Ile a la Crosse

Ile a la Crosse RCMP have arrested and charged four people following two home invasions the same morning.

On Aug. 4 at about 9 a.m., officers responded to reports of a break-and-enter and assault at a residence in the community.

Two people had been at the home at around 3 a.m. when two suspects, one man and one teenage boy, allegedly forced their way in with machetes and assaulted them.

One of the victims was taken to hospital but later released.

Investigators found both suspects a short time later. They were taken into custody and cocaine was seized during the arrest.

A 17 year-old from Toronto faces seven charges including assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and trafficking cocaine.

A 21-year-old from Edmonton is facing 10 charges including assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and break and enter.

Both are scheduled to appear in Ile a la Crosse provincial court on Tuesday.

While officers were investigating the first incident, they learned that a break-and-enter had occurred​ at another residence at about 2 a.m.

Four people were at home when two men with guns came in and stole some cash. No injuries were reported.

The two men were taken into custody at about 5:15 p.m.

A 26 year-old from Ile a la Crosse is facing 12 charges including break-and-enter to commit a robbery with a firearm, five counts of pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm while prohibited.



A 32-year-old from Saskatoon is facing 10 charges including break-and-enter to commit a robbery with a firearm, three counts of pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Both are also set to appear in court on Tuesday.

Investigators say the two incidents are related and all four suspects were known to each other.