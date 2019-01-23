3rd person facing a murder charge in connection with Regina homicide

Regina police say a third person has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a 21-year-old man's death back in October.

Kayle David George, 27, was arrested on Monday. He was charged and appeared in court on Tuesday.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Sinton Avenue on Oct. 23, where they found Miguel Lucas Antoan Lane suffering from injuries.

Lane was transported to hospital, where he died the next day.

Two other people, Austin Thomas Yates and Desiree Morin-Jim, are also facing second-degree murder charges in connection with Lane's death.

Lane's death was the sixth homicide in Regina in 2018.