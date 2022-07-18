3rd male teen charged in connection with death of Regina 14-year-old Jake Longman

A third teenager has been charged in Regina's sixth homicide of this year.

On June 29, police officers were called to the 1200 block of Rae Street at about 2:20 a.m. CST. They found Jake Longman dead in the alleyway.

An injured woman, 32, was also found at the scene and taken to hospital.

Two teenage boys, 15 and 17, are already facing charges including first-degree murder and assault with a weapon.

The Regina Police Service said on Monday that another 14-year-old boy is facing charges, including first-degree murder, in the death.

None of the three charged youths can be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The newly charged 14-year-old made his first court appearance on the charges Friday.