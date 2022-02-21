Regina man charged with weapons manufacturing after 3D printers, arms and ammo seized

A Regina man has been charged with multiple weapons offences after police seized 3D printers, a cache of firearms, ammunition and 3D printed firearm components.

Regina police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) were tipped off by the CBSA Vancouver International Mail Centre and searched a residence in the 300 Block of Holland Avenue in Regina earlier this month.

Police say they found 3D printers, restricted and non-restricted firearms, firearm parts, ammunition, prohibited weapons, prohibited devices and 3D printed firearm components.

The search was part of a two-month long investigation.

One of the 3D-printed weapons recovered by Regina police. (Regina Police Service)

Scott Herbert Loveday, 58, of Regina is charged with numerous offences, including four counts of weapons manufacturing, seven counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and two counts of possession of weapons for the purpose of trafficking.

Loveday made his first court appearance on Feb. 11.

A recent Saskatoon Police Service firearms report said handguns and untraceable firearms are a growing concern.

Police say 3D-printed weapons are a growing concern in the province. (Regina Police Service)

Police in Saskatoon recently arrested a 46-year-old man related to the manufacturing of 3D-printed guns.

Two weeks earlier, police in Weyburn arrested a 26-year-old man in relation to the same type of illegal activity.

Using a computer-generated model, a 3D printer can create gun parts by depositing thin slices of material — such as plastics, metals or ceramics — and building the object up layer by layer.

In Canada it is illegal to make guns without holding the proper firearms manufacturing licence. A gun's lower assembly is considered a firearm and those without a licence are not legally allowed to manufacture them.