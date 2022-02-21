Regina man charged with weapons manufacturing after 3D printers, arms and ammo seized
Arrest part of two-month long investigation between police, CBSA
A Regina man has been charged with multiple weapons offences after police seized 3D printers, a cache of firearms, ammunition and 3D printed firearm components.
Regina police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) were tipped off by the CBSA Vancouver International Mail Centre and searched a residence in the 300 Block of Holland Avenue in Regina earlier this month.
Police say they found 3D printers, restricted and non-restricted firearms, firearm parts, ammunition, prohibited weapons, prohibited devices and 3D printed firearm components.
The search was part of a two-month long investigation.
Scott Herbert Loveday, 58, of Regina is charged with numerous offences, including four counts of weapons manufacturing, seven counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and two counts of possession of weapons for the purpose of trafficking.
Loveday made his first court appearance on Feb. 11.
A recent Saskatoon Police Service firearms report said handguns and untraceable firearms are a growing concern.
Police in Saskatoon recently arrested a 46-year-old man related to the manufacturing of 3D-printed guns.
Two weeks earlier, police in Weyburn arrested a 26-year-old man in relation to the same type of illegal activity.
Using a computer-generated model, a 3D printer can create gun parts by depositing thin slices of material — such as plastics, metals or ceramics — and building the object up layer by layer.
In Canada it is illegal to make guns without holding the proper firearms manufacturing licence. A gun's lower assembly is considered a firearm and those without a licence are not legally allowed to manufacture them.
With files from Theresa Kliem and Bryan Eneas