Saskatoon cyclist, 36, dies after being hit by vehicle on Wednesday

The Saskatoon Police Service says a 36-year-old male cyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday evening. The collision analyst unit is investigating the incident.

Saskatoon police investigating collision in Pleasant Hill near St. Paul's Hospital

Police lights flash behind yellow crime tape.
The Saskatoon Police Service says a 36-year-old male cyclist is dead after being hit by a passenger vehicle on Wednesday evening. (Shutterstock)

Saskatoon police say a 36-year-old male cyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday evening.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) officers responded at about 5:45 p.m. CST to a report of a serious collision involving a cyclist at the intersection of 19th Street West and Avenue P South, in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood near St Paul's hospital.

SPS say the cyclist suffered life threatening injuries in the collision. He died at the hospital. Police have notified his next of kin, but are not releasing his name.

The collision analyst unit is now investigating.

The crash prompted traffic restrictions between 17th and 20th Streets on Avenue P South. Those restrictions have since been lifted.

A white bike adorned with flowers and a sign that reads "Always loved" rests against a post at an intersection
A memorial for Natasha Fox erected on the corner of Wiggins Avenue and College Drive where she was struck by a cement truck and killed. (Dayne Patterson/CBC)

This is not the first fatal collision involving a cyclist this year in Saskatoon.

In May, 33-year-old Natasha Fox died after she was hit by a cement truck on College Drive.

Fox was a mother of two children, a teacher with Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools and an accomplished athlete. Her husband described his partner as someone with a wicked sense of humour who put her heart and soul into everything she did.

Hundreds of cyclists in Saskatoon took the streets to honour Fox with a memorial bike ride while elevating calls for improved biking safety measures in the city.

LISTEN | What can be done to make streets safer for cyclists: 
Saskatoon Morning12:07Saskatoon cycling community grieves death of a cyclist, what can be done to make commuters safer on city streets
The death of a 33 year old cyclist in our city has shaken many people in this community. Candice Lipski talks with three cyclists: Nancy Broten, Tyler Rittinger and Cynthia Hernandez to get their thoughts on the tragedy and what can be done to make cycling safer in the city.

With files from Laura Sciarpelletti

