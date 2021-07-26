35-year-old man dead, 2 others injured after rollover near Big River, Sask.

A 35-year old man has died and two other people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Big River, Sask.

RCMP were called to Highway 942 about 2.5 kilometres north of the junction with Highway 55 on Saturday at about 1:30 a.m. CST after a single vehicle rollover, according to an RCMP news release.

Investigation found that three men were in the vehicle when it left the roadway and rolled into the ditch.

A 35-year-old man from North Battleford, Sask., was declared dead on the scene. Another man was transported to hospital by STARS air ambulance with life-threatening injuries, while the third man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP crash reconstructionists are continuing to investigate.

The deceased man's family has been notified.