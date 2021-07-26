Skip to Main Content
35-year-old man dead, 2 others injured after rollover near Big River, Sask.

A 35-year old man has died and two other people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Big River, Sask.

RCMP were called to the scene early Saturday morning

RCMP were called to Highway 942 about 2.5 kilometres north of the junction with Highway 55 on Saturday at about 1:30 a.m. CST after a single vehicle rollover, according to an RCMP news release. (David Bell/CBC)

RCMP were called to Highway 942 about 2.5 kilometres north of the junction with Highway 55 on Saturday at about 1:30 a.m. CST after a single vehicle rollover, according to an RCMP news release.

Investigation found that three men were in the vehicle when it left the roadway and rolled into the ditch.

A 35-year-old man from North Battleford, Sask., was declared dead on the scene. Another man was transported to hospital by STARS air ambulance with life-threatening injuries, while the third man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP crash reconstructionists are continuing to investigate.

The deceased man's family has been notified.

