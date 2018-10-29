33-year-old male inmate missing from Sask. healing lodge

A man who was in custody at Willow Cree healing lodge near Duck Lake, Sask., is now at large.

Staff at the minimum security federal institution realized Sunday afternoon that 33-year-old inmate Louis Bonneau was gone.

According to a release, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) contacted the Rosthern RCMP and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Bonneau is described as five feet, 10 inches tall and 208 pounds. He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. CSC did not release a photo.

Bonneau was serving a sentence of more than three years for offences including possession of drugs, possession of a prohibited gun with ammunition, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and failure to attend court.

Anyone who has information on Bonneau's whereabouts is asked to contact police.

The CSC says it is investigating the escape and working with the police to find the inmate as soon as possible.

Duck Lake is 80 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Bonneau is the fifth escaped inmate reported in Saskatchewan so far this fall.