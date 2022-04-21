321 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 19 more deaths reported in Sask.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Saskatchewan have been declining, with 321 people reported to be in hospital with the disease as of Wednesday, according to the province's latest weekly update.

That was a decrease from last week's report — which had 390 people in hospitals — and a drop of nearly 100 patients since the middle of April, which marked an all-time high for the province at 417.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop to 321 from 390. (Government of Saskatchewan)

Less than one in 10 laboratory tests were positive in the latest reporting period. The weekly test positivity of 7.6 per cent is a decrease from the previous week (10.1 per cent). Test positivity was highest in the rural southeast and central east zones.

From March 8, 2020, to May 7, 2022, there were 137,376 laboratory-confirmed cases. Close to one-half were between 20 and 49 years of age and over one-quarter were younger than 20 years of age. However, for the latest week, close to one-half of laboratory confirmed cases were 50 years and older

The province said 7,099 laboratory tests were performed in Saskatchewan, fewer than the previous week (7,337).

Map of new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases by zone and area for May 1 to 7. (Government of Saskatchewan)

19 New COVID deaths reported

There were 19 newly-reported COVID-19 deaths. Sixteen of those deaths were reported from May 1 to 7, while the other three happened earlier but were not included in the weekly updates previously.

Close to two-thirds of the newly reported deaths were in the Regina (seven) and Saskatoon (five) zones.

"More than half of the newly reported deaths, 11 of 19, were among those 70 years of age or older." the release said.

Close to three-quarters of the total deaths were males.

The province has reported 1,343 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The province says unvaccinated people who got COVID were about seven times more likely to die than people who were vaccinated with three doses when adjusted for age.

Fewer outbreaks

Ten confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care and care home settings were reported this week, the fewest in the past six-week period.

A confirmed outbreak is defined as two or more COVID-19 cases in settings outside a household where transmission is evident or there is a high level of suspicion of transmission.

COVID-19 hospitalization, ICU admission and death rates in Saskatchewan are higher among people who are unvaccinated than among people with two or three doses. (Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

Vaccination status

During the week of May 1 to 7, 2022, 23,380 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered, of which 324 (1.4 per cent) were pediatric doses and 22,676 (97.0 per cent) were booster doses.

Of the population five years and older, 85.8 per cent have received at least one dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Among the population 12 years and older, 48.8 per cent had received at least one booster.

"Both the number of pediatric and the total number of booster doses have declined compared to previous week," the release said.