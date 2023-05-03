32 students experienced privacy breaches due to tech company error: Sask. comissioner

Saskatchewan's information and privacy commissioner has released his findings on an incident where trans students were "outed" to their classmates because of an data error that affected numerous Saskatchewan school divisions in August.

That month a Saskatoon parent told CBC News she had discovered that her transgender son was deadnamed on online education portal Edsby. Deadnaming is when a transgender person is called by their birth or legal name, rather than the name they identify by.

In his December report, commissioner Ronald J. Kruzeniski said he found that 32 students in total were affected. He said the birth names were publicly available for about 14 days and could have revealed that the students were transgender.

"The school divisions did not have consent of the 32 students to disclose their personal information," Kruzeniski said. "Therefore, I find a privacy breach occurred for each student whose birth name was made available."

He also found that the school divisions have not adequately indicated to his office all the steps taken to prevent further breaches of this kind.

The breaches came from technology company Edsby — an online portal meant to help teachers, parents and students communicate. Students can use it before the school year begins to take a look at their timetables and see whether they have any classes with friends.

According to Edsby, between Aug. 10 and Aug. 24, 2023, a technical glitch in the system resulting in the display of students' legal names instead of their preferred names on the Edsby online portal in several Saskatchewan school divisions. The company apologized for the error in August.

Edsby said its Saskatchewan school division clients were Saskatoon Public Schools, Regina Public Schools, Regina Catholic School Division, Prairie Spirit, Good Spirit, North East, Lloydminster Public School Division and Light of Christ.

Edsby's investigation later revealed that Lloydminster Public and Regina Public Schools were not impacted by the "glitch" because their systems were not syncing with Edsby's system at the time of the breach.

The privacy commissioner said students' legal names displayed in Light of Christ and Prairie Spirit divisions were lengthened versions of their preferred name.

Meanwhile, no North East division student was impacted, as they did not have access to class rosters until Sept. 1.

Schools need to confirm preventative measures: report

Kruzeniski said he found that the school divisions impacted by the breaches and Edsby itself "made reasonable efforts to contain the breaches of privacy by disabling the Edsby platform while the issue was being resolved" on Aug. 24.

He said the school divisions reported that all students affected by the breaches were notified about it by Sept. 27 through their school counsellors.

Kruzeniski said school divisions told his office that Edsby took "technical steps" to ensure this kind of incident doesn't happen again.

The commissioner said these responses were "extremely inadequate" in terms of preventive measures, as he has not been shown that future safeguards have been put in place.

He called such safeguards "the most important part of responding to a privacy breach."

Kruzeniski recommends school divisions that use Edsby put in writing "agreements governing the use, disclosure and protection of personal information" provided to the platform, including a description of specific services and information management practice in line with LA FOIP regulations."

Divisions told the commissioner's office those agreements were "being reviewed" to be potentially added to further privacy terms. However, copies were not provided to his office before the release of this investigation report.

"[They] have not satisfactorily demonstrated that adequate measures have been put in place to prevent similar breaches from occurring," Kruzeniski wrote.

School divisions respond

In a statement to CBC on Thursday, Saskatoon Public Schools said Edsby has taken full responsibility for the breach.

"Saskatoon Public Schools takes the privacy of our students' personal information seriously. The school division is still reviewing the details of the Privacy Commissioner's report and will comply with the suggested recommendations," said the division.

Sean Chase, director of education for the Regina Catholic School Division, also told CBC in a statement on Thursday that Edsby had taken full responsibility.

"As one of the divisions who had students impacted, we felt it was important to meet personally with the students to notify them of the incident. We also worked with Edsby and the commissioner to minimize the impact of the incident," said Chase.

"We will review the commissioner's report and the recommendations provided. It is our intent to address all action items recommended by the commissioner."

The Edsby error happened in close proximity to Saskatchewan's education minister announcing a new policy dictating that students under the age of 16 who want to change their pronouns or names must obtain parental consent. Experts and advocates have said the new policy puts queer youth at risk.