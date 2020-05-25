31-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in Regina

Regina police have charged a man in relation to the death of a 54-year-old on Friday.

Joseph Delaney Oakes, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jones Raymond Oakes.

Police were called to a home on Fisher Street at about 8:20 a.m. CST Friday. When they arrived, they saw a man running away from the scene. He was taken into custody.

An injured woman brought officers into the home, where they found a badly injured man.

Officers performed CPR on the man until an ambulance crew arrived and declared the man dead.

Oakes is also charged with assault with a weapon. He made his first court appearance in Regina provincial court on Monday.

This is Regina's seventh homicide of 2020.