30-year-old Outlook, Sask., man charged with luring, possession and distribution of child pornography

A 30-year-old man from Outlook, Sask., is charged with luring, and possession and distribution of child pornography.

Police say the arrest comes after co-operation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit and the Dade County office of the FBI. Officers do not believe there are any victims in Saskatchewan or Canada in this case.

They say the luring charge is related to an alleged attempt to lure a child in the United States. Police say there is no evidence to suggest any production of child abuse materials or in-person abuse has taken place in the case.

The Saskatchewan ICE unit searched a home in Outlook on Monday and seized electronics for further analysis. The home was identified as the location where the offences were occurring. Outlook is about 80 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

The accused was released from custody on numerous conditions.