3 youths charged after e-cigarette products stolen during string of Regina break-ins

Regina police have charged three youths aged 12, 15 and 16 after a string of gas stations break-ins.

The break-ins happened over several days, according to a news release. Police said the suspects made off with e-cigarette products.

An investigation led officers to the 900 and 1000 blocks of Edgar Street on Wednesday, where they found a stolen vehicle, stolen property from the gas stations and the three suspects, police said.

All of the accused have been charged with break and enter, attempted break and enter, and possession of stolen property over $5,000. The 15-year-old has been charged with five counts of break and enter.

The 15 and 16-year old are also facing numerous breach of probation charges, while the 15-year-old has been charged with auto theft and evading police as well.

None of the accused can be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They were all scheduled to appear in provincial youth court on Wednesday afternoon.