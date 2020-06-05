3 unions call on Sask. government to increase pandemic wages

Three unions want the Saskatchewan government to increase the wages of health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.



They include the Service Employees International Union, CUPE and the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees Union.



The unions are calling for a 400-dollar wage top-up for health-care workers and note that other provinces are already doing this.



One union leader says it would be a tangible recognition for frontline health-care workers who are the ones running into this fire to protect the people of Saskatchewan from this pandemic.



The province is paying some workers a bonus, including people who staff long-term care facilities, private daycares and approved private service homes.