3 teens dead after crash Wednesday near Swift Current, Sask.
3 teens dead after crash Wednesday near Swift Current, Sask.

Two 18-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy were declared dead at the scene.

RCMP say three are dead after a collision on a grid road near Swift Current, Sask. (CBC)

RCMP say three people died after a two-vehicle crash near Swift Current, Sask., on Wednesday. 

On June 24, shortly after 9 p.m. CST, RCMP, EMS and firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash in the RM of Excelsior. 

A westbound car with five people in it and an eastbound pickup truck with one person in it had collided. 

RCMP say it happened on a narrow and hilly grid road north of the town of Waldeck, Sask. Waldeck is about 20 kilometres east of Swift Current. 

The 18-year-old man driving the car and two passengers — a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man —  were all declared dead at the scene by EMS.

A 19-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was taken to hospital in Swift Current for serious and life-threatening injuries. The last passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to hospital in Regina with serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

The 55-year-old driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital in Swift Current with serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

RCMP say the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service and RCMP traffic analysts were at the scene and that the investigation is ongoing.

