3 teens dead after crash Wednesday near Swift Current, Sask.

RCMP say three people died after a two-vehicle crash near Swift Current, Sask., on Wednesday.

On June 24, shortly after 9 p.m. CST, RCMP, EMS and firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash in the RM of Excelsior.

A westbound car with five people in it and an eastbound pickup truck with one person in it had collided.

RCMP say it happened on a narrow and hilly grid road north of the town of Waldeck, Sask. Waldeck is about 20 kilometres east of Swift Current.

The 18-year-old man driving the car and two passengers — a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man — were all declared dead at the scene by EMS.

A 19-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was taken to hospital in Swift Current for serious and life-threatening injuries. The last passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to hospital in Regina with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The 55-year-old driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital in Swift Current with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP say the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service and RCMP traffic analysts were at the scene and that the investigation is ongoing.