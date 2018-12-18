3 taken to hospital after west Regina house fire

A house fire in west Regina sent one adult and two children to hospital.

David Kinvig, deputy chief of Regina Fire, said the two children were taken to hospital as a precaution, but the man suffered from burns and smoke inhalation during the incident.

Fire crews were called to the 4700 block of Fourth Avenue just after noon Tuesday. Firefirghters battled the blaze for 33 minutes before getting it under control, according to Kinvig.

The interior of the house took extensive damage and some windows were blown out.

Kinvig wasn't able to provide a cause of the fire. He said inspectors were waiting for the scene to cool down before they could begin their work.