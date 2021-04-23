Sask. RCMP ticket drivers of Lamborghini, Ferrari and Aston Martin for driving over 180 km/h

RCMP from the Maple Creek, Sask., area say they stopped three luxury sports cars last week, all travelling faster than 180 kilometres per hour.

The drivers of a Lamborghini, a Ferrari and an Aston Martin were collectively handed $3,600 in fines. All three vehicles were impounded, police said.

One of the drivers had just taken the vehicle in question out of winter storage and hadn't properly registered it, according to a police news release said.

"I want to remind the public that as the weather warms up it is just as important to remain vigilant when you are behind the wheel," Supt. Grant St. Germain said in the release.

"Ensure you have the proper insurance, buckle up, put your phone away and remain alert."