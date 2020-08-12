3 sought in Theodore Hotel armed robbery

Police in Yorkton are looking for three people involved in an armed robbery.

On Tuesday officers were called to the Theodore Hotel in Theodore, about 40 kilometres northwest of Yorkton.

Officers were told three armed men, wearing black and white clothing and sunglasses were involved.

An RCMP news release said the suspects fled in a grey four-door Pontiac Sunfire or Chevrolet Cavalier.

People were asked to not approach the three men or the vehicle if located.

Yorkton RCMP asked anyone with information about this incident to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.