Moose Jaw police ask for public help after 3 similar sexual assaults reported

Moose Jaw police are looking for suspects after three reports of sexual assaults with similar details.

All of the assaults involved a woman aged 17 to 30 walking alone at night downtown and accepting a ride from a lone man.

Police say they don't know yet if they're looking for one individual or multiple people, but in each case the man was described as ranging from 30 to 50 years old with brown hair, five-foot-10 to six-feet tall and having an average build.

Two of the attacks happened recently while one happened last year.

Police are asking the public to come forward if they've been in a similar situation — even if the ride was refused.

Police are also reminding the public not to accept rides from strangers and they say it's safer to walk in groups at night.