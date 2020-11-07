3 school divisions make COVID-19 related announcements

School divisions across Saskatchewan have announced a variety of COVID-19-related updates.

Regina Public Schools has announced Gladys McDonald School will be closed until Friday, Nov. 13, after the Saskatchewan Health Authority informed the division of a positive COVID-19 case in an individual at the school.

The announcement, published Friday, says students can return to class on Monday, Nov. 16. Additional close contacts at Gladys McDonald School are to be contacted by public health officials.

The Prairie Valley School Division has announced that an individual at Greenall High School tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The school division says it is working with public health officials to ensure the necessary measures are in place to protect students at the school.

People who were in close contact with the infected person are to be contacted by public health officials.

The Prairie Valley School Division says classes will continue at Greenall High School.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools has announced a person from the Holy Family Catholic School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement from Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says contact tracing is underway, and risk of exposure to anyone not considered a close contact remains low.

One early-years class will switch to online instruction until Nov. 18. In-class instruction will resume on Nov. 19.

The Greater Saskatoon Catholic School news release reminds people to follow all public health measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in communities and lower the risk of the virus entering schools.