3 Regina women arrested following failed shoplifting attempt, police say

Three Regina women are facing charges after police says a plan they hatched to create their own holiday cheer went wrong.

At about 8 p.m. CST Wednesday, police got a call about a reckless driver around Lewvan and Parliament Avenue. Ofiicers tracked the driver down to a store parking lot, police said.

Police said officers were explaining to the female driver that her car was not registered, and that she had a suspended licence, when two other women came out of a nearby store.

These two women had two full shopping carts and were being chased by some employees, police said. The employees told police the women had walked right past the checkouts without paying for the items in their cart.

One of the women then proceeded to jump in the car and tried to drive away. Instead, she hit another vehicle, police said.

The three women have been arrested and the merchandise was returned. A 38-year-old, a 35-year-old and a 29-year-old are all charged with theft. The 35-year-old is also accused of hit and run.