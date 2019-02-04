3 pets perish in Corman Park fire

Three pets are believed to have perished in a fire at a house in Corman Park this morning.

Fire crews were called to 5371 Strathcona Ave. in Corman Park after 5:15 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a home with heavy smoke and flames showing.

All of the home's occupants and one dog managed to escape the blaze, but firefighters believe one dog and two cats that were trapped inside died in the fire.

Crews battled the weather as they fought the fire, according to a news release issued by the Saskatoon Fire Department.

"Given the involvement of the fire and the extraordinarily cold temperatures, fire crews have been rotated out and additional fire engines have been dispatched to monitor for and extinguish hot spots," the news release said.

Fire dispatchers were able to find temporary shelter for the dog that survived the fire.

No damage estimate or information about an investigation was provided by the Saskatoon Fire Department as the fire fell outside of its jurisdiction.