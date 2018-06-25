eHealth Saskatchewan launches 'follow the money' audit of 'existing contracts'

The organization that manages the personal health records of Saskatchewan people, eHealth Saskatchewan, has launched a "follow the money" audit of the organization's "existing contracts."

In an email, a spokesperson for eHealth said the investigation is being conducted by an external law firm.

"eHealth contracted outside counsel to investigate an internal personnel matter," the spokesperson wrote. "eHealth respects the privacy of current and past employees, so we will not be providing further details at this time."

Though most of the documents obtained through access to information have been blacked out, the internal emails do provide a bit more detail.

In early April, the interim CEO of eHealth, Kevin Wilson wrote to Billie-Jo Morrissette, the executive director of the financial services branch of the Ministry of Health.

"We need to do a review of existing contracts," Wilson said. He asked Morrissette to recommend someone to conduct the review which "would be following contracts and payment."

Wilson explained that the board "suggested external resource would be preferable" and he said the "focus would be following the money."

eHealth's spokesperson said there is no timeline on this audit and it's unclear what, if anything, will be released to the public once the review is complete.

In his April email to Morrissette, Wilson explained that this matter is "confidential but expect will soon get out."

