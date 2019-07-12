3 charged with abduction outside Regina club, robbery, attempted murder, RCMP say there may be more victims

Saskatchewan RCMP say three people have been charged in connection with a kidnapping, robbery and attempted murder that happened last fall, and that the suspects may have victimized others in the same way.

RCMP said in a news release that officers and local EMS found the male victim on Oct. 4, 2020, after a passerby had spotted the man in a rural field north of Fort Qu'Appelle — which is about 70 kilometres northeast of Regina — and called 911. The man was taken to hospital.

Police say an eight-month investigation revealed that the victim had met the suspects outside of a Regina night club, then left with them in a vehicle. Police say the victim was beaten and robbed, then taken to the rural field and beaten to the point of unconsciousness.

RCMP say the suspects tried to use the victim's bank account.

On Nov. 5, 2020, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Wadena, Sask. They arrested and charged two suspects for kidnapping, robbery and attempted murder. Both had court appearances in November.

One of the two pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, robbery and forcible confinement in March as part of a plea deal, according to RCMP. The other is scheduled to appear in Regina Provincial Court on June 17.

A third person was arrested on May 20 and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery in connection to the same incident. The third suspect's first court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday.

Police say investigators believe the same suspects may have done the same thing to other people. Anyone with information is asked to call their local police or Crime Stoppers.