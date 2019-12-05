3 people arrested, 3 guns found after Regina SWAT call

Three people are in custody following an investigation by the Regina Police Service's Street Gang Unit.

On Wednesday shortly after 7:45 p.m. CST, a SWAT team carried out a search warrant for a home on the 1200 block of Robinson Street. The search turned up three firearms and resulted in 23 gun-related charges.

Police blocked off the street for approximately an hour and a half.

Two men, a 43-year-old and a 46-year-old, are facing a combined 23 weapon related charges. The 43-year-old man is also facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

One of the men was arrested at the home while the other was arrested during a traffic stop nearby.

A woman was also arrested at the home due to an outstanding warrant.

Both men made their first appearance in Regina provincial court Thursday morning.